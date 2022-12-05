The child tragically lost their life after being diagnosed with an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection. They attended Morelands Primary School in Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville.

Headteacher Alison Syred-Paul said: ‘Very tragically, we have learned of the death in recent days of a child who attended our school, who was also diagnosed with an invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection. We are absolutely devastated by the loss of one of our young pupils and offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the child's family at this extremely sad time.

Morelands Primary School in Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville.

‘We ask that the privacy of the family is respected. We are working closely with public health authorities to ensure that the family, our pupils and staff receive support.

‘As a precaution, we have also been raising awareness amongst parents, carers and our school community of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infections, and what to do if a child develops these, including invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) infection’

Cases of invasive Group A Strep are currently four times higher than normal among children aged between one and four, according to UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) figures. In the south east, 80 cases have been reported, as well as 637 reports of scarlet fever.

There have been seven deaths of children under 13 in the UK in recent weeks. The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci.

It usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever. In extremely rare cases, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS). The bacteria can also create skin infections such as impetigo and a red a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

Other symptoms include sore throat, headache, and fever.

Trish Mannes, regional deputy director for UKHSA south east, reassured parents that the invasive variant is uncommon. She added: ‘It is important parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so their child can be treated, and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

‘Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.’ The UKSHA said there is currently no evidence of a new strain circulating.

Parents have been urged to contact their GP or NHS 111 child seems seriously unwell. If a child is struggling to breath, with their tummy sucking under their ribs, pauses between breathes, or is unable to wake up or stay awake, then parents are advised to call 999.

The UKSHA added good hand and respiratory hygiene is important to reduce the spread of infections.

Downing Street said it can ‘fully understand’ parents are concerned by rising Strep A cases, but stressed the NHS is ‘well prepared’ for such situations.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The bacteria we know causes a mild infection which is easily treated with antibiotics and in rare circumstances it can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness.