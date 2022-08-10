Holly and Daisy Wilkinson, from Warsash, have uprooted for a few weeks to walk the length of Cornwall’s coastline to raise money for Mind charity.
The challenge is walking 288 miles and the girls have already completed almost half of their trip.
The teenagers, who compete for Hampshire and train at City of Portsmouth Athletic Club, decided to do the walk because they believe that mental health is especially important in a digital age where people are constantly glued to their screens.
Holly, 18, said: ‘I am going to university and this is going to be the last bit of time we are going to have together so we thought we might as well do it for a good cause.
‘We have met loads of people. Leaving our phones at home has meant that we have had to ask for directions and we have had lovely conversations with people.’
They are embarking on the digital detox with nothing but camping gear, a few protein bars, some clothes, a pair of hiking boots each, a wind-up radio, a non-smart phone and a tracker app so that they can be monitored by their parents.
The pair are currently in Pendeen and are a couple days away from hitting their halfway mark in Penzance.
The girls have already raised over £500 which they are extremely pleased with because this is the first time they have done anything like this before.
Daisy, 16, said: ‘I've been surfing, seen dolphins and seals, jumped off cliffs into the sea, drank hot chocolate and slept under the stars.
‘Such a great adventure and we're not even halfway through yet.’
They have been asking people to take photos of them on their phones and email them to their mum as the Nokia that they have with them cannot take photos.
The girls said that the initial part of the trip was taxing as it was hilly and they expected to go a lot faster than they did, meaning they have had to consider adding extra days to their trip.
Holly added: ‘We are enjoying it, it is just so beautiful. We are trying to take it in every day, but there have been a lot of emotions.’