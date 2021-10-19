Speedo Mick reaches Portsmouth as part of epic 2,000 mile charity walk

Mick Cullen – or Speedo Mick as he is known – is on the final leg of an epic charity walk across Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Wales and England, which he started on May 31.

After walking through Southampton on Sunday he arrived in Portsmouth yesterday, and was due to spend the night at the Royal Maritime Club hotel.

So far he has raised more than £83,000 in donations, with a £100,000 target in mind.

As part of the walk he has also been distributing cash to small charities from a £250,000 budget via the SpeedoMick Foundation, as well as raising awareness of mental health and addiction issues.

Speaking to The News the 56-year-old said: ‘I’m just coming into Pompey now and then I’m going to go to Brighton.

‘It’s a bit wet today, it looks like the winter’s coming in but I’ll stay dressed like this throughout.

‘We’re trying to raise awareness of mental health and we want to give up to a quarter of a million pounds to small charities across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

‘It’s been difficult to fundraise throughout the pandemic we decided the best thing to do was to give small charities some financial support. I’m trying to give a little bit back and help the most vulnerable in society.

‘I’m doing it like this and it’s just symbolic to make myself a little bit vulnerable. People literally have nightmares that they’ve walked out into the street like this but I’m trying to be honest about myself, about my past, I’m an addict, I’ve made a lot of mistakes.

Famous charity fundraiser SpeedoMick is currently on the home leg of his 2000 mile charity walk across the UK and Ireland where he’s giving back £250,000 to local charities along the way Pictured: SpeedoMick in Gosport on Monday 18th October 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘That’s why I’m out here doing it the way I’m doing it. Getting honest and getting real seems to give anyone else who’s suffered from mental health or addiction the power to speak about it. ‘

Everton fan Mick set up the SpeedoMick Foundation as a registered charity in 2020, following the success of his 1,000 mile walk in 2019.

He plans to finish this trek in Liverpool by December. He was booted out of a pub in Cornwall due to his attired earlier his month – but was eventually allowed back in.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/speedomick.

