The 21 exemplary GP surgeries England with the top patient satisfaction scores in the country

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:14 GMT

They’re leading the way for patient satisfaction ⭐

It’s a challenging time of year for the healthcare system. Flu cases in hospital have already hit last year’s peak, norovirus cases are rife and the NHS has warned about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in England.

The latest national headlines in your inbox - sign up to UK Today.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the GP practices in England which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 188 survey forms sent out to patients at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. The response rate was 47%, with 86 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good.

1. Royal Hospital Chelsea - London

There were 188 survey forms sent out to patients at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. The response rate was 47%, with 86 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 250 survey forms sent out to patients at Wraysdale House Surgery in Coniston, Cumbria. The response rate was 44%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said their experience was very good.

2. Wraysdale House Surgery - Coniston, Cumbria

There were 250 survey forms sent out to patients at Wraysdale House Surgery in Coniston, Cumbria. The response rate was 44%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said their experience was very good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Cartmel Surgery in Cartmel, Cumbria. The response rate was 52%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good.

3. Cartmel Surgery - Cartmel, Cumbria

There were 224 survey forms sent out to patients at Cartmel Surgery in Cartmel, Cumbria. The response rate was 52%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 287 survey forms sent out to patients at St Werburgh's Practice for the Homeless in Chester. The response rate was 5%, with 13 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good.

4. St Werburgh's Practice for the Homeless - Chester

There were 287 survey forms sent out to patients at St Werburgh's Practice for the Homeless in Chester. The response rate was 5%, with 13 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 97% said it was very good and 3% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BoostEnglandNHSGP practicesPatientsWes Streeting
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice