It’s a challenging time of year for the healthcare system. Flu cases in hospital have already hit last year’s peak, norovirus cases are rife and the NHS has warned about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.
Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.
Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, revealing the best and worst surgeries in England.
Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%). Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.
Here we reveal the GP practices in England which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.