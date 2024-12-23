Hampshire's 21 top GP surgeries ranked by patient satisfaction scores

It’s a challenging time of year for the healthcare system. Flu cases in hospital have already hit last year’s peak, norovirus cases are rife and the NHS has warned about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Hampshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though—9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the 21 GP practices in Hampshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

There were 226 survey forms sent out to patients at The Village Surgery. The response rate was 53%, with 120 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good.

1. The Village Surgery, Waterlooville

There were 243 survey forms sent out to patients at Boundaries Surgery. The response rate was 44%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 10% said it was fairly good.

2. Boundaries Surgery, Four Marks

There were 422 survey forms sent out to patients at the Homeless Healthcare Team The response rate was 5%, with 23 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 16% said it was fairly good.

3. Homeless Healthcare Team, Southampton

There were 226 survey forms sent out to patients at the Twin Oaks Medical Centre. The response rate was 50%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

4. Twin Oaks Medical Centre, Bransgore

