The best and worst rated care homes in the Portsmouth area according to Care Quality Commission inspection ratings

By Joe Williams
Published 31st Oct 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 14:12 BST
There are 335 care homes listed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) within 15 miles of Portsmouth and we have taken a look at the best and worst rated.

The CQC is the regulator that inspects care homes to ensure they are meeting required levels of care. Once inspected the homes are giving a rating of either ‘outstanding’, ‘good’, ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’.

To determine the overall rating, CQC inspectors look at whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led, ranking each individually.

Included in the care homes is a mix of nursing and residential homes, some of which are specialised in giving care to specific disabilities or illnesses. We have looked at the CQC ratings in the area and highlighted the ones listed as ‘outstanding’ and the ones listed ‘inadequate’.

Here are seven of the best and worst rated care homes in the Portsmouth area:

Best and worst rated care homes in the Portsmouth area

Here are 5 care homes rated outstanding and two rated inadequate in the Portsmouth area.

Brook Lane Residential Care Home in Sarisbury Green was given an overall rating of outstanding by the CQC. The inspection took place in 2020 and was reviewed again in July 2023.

Brook Lane Residential Home

Brook Lane Residential Care Home in Sarisbury Green was given an overall rating of outstanding by the CQC. The inspection took place in 2020 and was reviewed again in July 2023.

Broadview care home in Kiln Road, Fareham, was given an overall outstanding rating by the CQC following an inspection in 2020 and a review in July 2023.

Broadview

Broadview care home in Kiln Road, Fareham, was given an overall outstanding rating by the CQC following an inspection in 2020 and a review in July 2023.

Sanctuary Supported Living in Tilmore Gardens, Petersfield, was given an overall outstanding rating following an inspection in 2018 which was reviewed in July 2023.

Sanctuary Supported Living

Sanctuary Supported Living in Tilmore Gardens, Petersfield, was given an overall outstanding rating following an inspection in 2018 which was reviewed in July 2023.

