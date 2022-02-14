Residents across the city have rated their doctors surgery across a number of different factors – including the overall experience whilst visiting the practice.

Craneswater Group Practice, in Southsea, scored the highest for overall experience in Portsmouth with 90 per cent of patients describing it as good - broken down as 61 per cent very good and 29 per cent good.

Of these respondents 92 per cent said it was easy to get through on the phone and 96 per cent found the receptionists helpful.

However, patients of the East Shore Partnership were less satisfied with their service. 40 per cent rated their overall experience as very good, 29 per cent rated it as good and 13 per cent said it was poor.

Only 56 per cent of patients said it was easy to get through on the phone, although 78 per cent were satisfied with the appointments they were offered.

The 2021 GP Patient survey was published in July – with fieldwork taking place between January and March of this year.

Here are the best overall GP surgeries in Portsmouth, according to their patients:

1. Craneswater Group Practice, Southsea Craneswater Group Practice, on Waverley Road, was rated 90% good and 4% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Sunnyside Medical Centre, Southsea Sunnyside Medical Centre, on Fratton Way, was rated 89% good and 1% poor by patients. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Derby Road Practice, North End Derby Road Practice, on Derby Road, was rated 88% good and 3% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. The Drayton Surgery, Drayton The Drayton Surgery, on Havant Road, was rated 87% good and 2% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales