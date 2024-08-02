- GPs across England could start capping patient numbers after they voted for work-to-rule-action.
- This means GPs could possibly limit their appointments to just 25 a day.
- NHS England figures for June have revealed that 40.9% of patients who requested an appointment with a GP saw them on the same-day.
- We’ve ranked the best and worst regions across England for accessing a same-day GP appointment.
GPs across England could start capping the number of patients they see after the British Medical Association (BMA) announced an immediate work-to-rule action.
The BMA has told its members that they can limit patient appointments to 25 a day, with NHS England warning that the action could bring significant disruption.
NHS England figures released for GP appointments in June 2024 revealed that on average in England, 40.9% of patients who requested an appointment with a GP saw them on the same-day.
But how did your local region do? These are the best and worst areas of England for getting same-day GP appointments ranked.