The British Liver Trust has teamed up with Portsmouth City Council and the University of Southampton to bring their Love Your Liver unit to Commercial Road in Portsmouth from 9am to 4pm on Friday, June 10, to raise awareness and find those at risk of liver disease.

Portsmouth has a significant liver disease crisis with one of the highest rates of liver disease-related hospital admissions in the south east.

While 90 per cent of liver disease is preventable and if caught at an early stage, it can often be reversed.

The British Liver Trust bring their Love Your Liver unit to Commercial Road in Portsmouth on Friday 10th June. Picture by Nigel Hillier

However, three-quarters of people diagnosed with cirrhosis are found when it is too late and one in four people diagnosed late in hospital die within a couple of months.

Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust, said: ‘One in five of us are at risk of liver disease and the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate during the pandemic.

‘Liver damage develops silently with no signs or symptoms and people often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late.’

Councillor Matthew Winnington, in charge of health and wellbeing at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Having the roadshow visit Commercial Road provides a valuable opportunity for Portsmouth residents to find out their risk of liver disease and get expert advice – which could save their lives.’