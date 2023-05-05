News you can trust since 1877
'The King' pays a visit to Portsmouth's Queen Alexandra Hospital ahead of the coronation

Caring staff at Queen Alexandra Hospital are preparing to celebrate the upcoming King’s Coronation to ensure patients don’t miss out on the nation’s celebrations.

By Kelly Brown
Published 5th May 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:49 BST

King Charles III will be crowned this Saturday (6 May) and teams from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) are doing everything they can to make sure patients celebrate alongside the nation.

Local actor Daniel McCrohon, from Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth, also dressed as King Charles yesterday (Thursday, May 5) and handed out chocolates, special pens and King’s Coronation resource packs with crosswords, posters and quizzes. He delighted patients young and old in the hospital’s children and older people’s wards.

Other celebrations at QA in Cosham include the wards decorated with bunting, flags and posters, free access to bedside TV on Saturday, cake competitions, colouring-in competitions for younger patients, entertainment for patients on D6 ward and a special Coronation menu at the hospital’s B Level restaurant.

Pictured - Teddy Smith, 9 from Drayton was surprised by the 'King' when he arrived at the ward. Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - Teddy Smith, 9 from Drayton was surprised by the 'King' when he arrived at the ward. Photos by Alex Shute
ALSO READ: Road closures for Portsmouth, Southampton, Gosport, Havant and Hayling Island

Mark Roland, deputy medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “Our teams want to ensure that no one misses out on the King’s Coronation this weekend and even though patients are in hospital, we are going to do all we can to ensure they feel part of the nation’s celebrations and they get to enjoy the special day.”

Some of staff have also securee tickets from a ballot to attend the King’s Coronation including emergency department healthcare support Worker Bev Hodges who has been allocated tickets for the NHS/military stand outside of Buckingham Palace.

She said: "I was so surprised when I found out I had won the tickets, but really excited to be able to attend such a special occasion!"

Pictured - The 'King' visiting QA wards Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - The 'King' visiting QA wards Photos by Alex Shute

ALSO READ: In pictures - Visits of the former prince to Portsmouth and the surrounding area

Pictured - Chester Cartwright, 21 months met the 'King' with mum Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - Chester Cartwright, 21 months met the 'King' with mum Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - The 'King' met with staff members Kelly Green and Anne Ricketts Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - The 'King' met with staff members Kelly Green and Anne Ricketts Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - Teddy Smith, 9 from Drayton was surprised by the 'King' when he arrived at the ward. Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - Teddy Smith, 9 from Drayton was surprised by the 'King' when he arrived at the ward. Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - Alani Daly, 5 drew a Union Jack Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - Alani Daly, 5 drew a Union Jack Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - The 'King' visiting QA wards Photos by Alex Shute
Pictured - The 'King' visiting QA wards Photos by Alex Shute
Daniel McCrohon from Groundlings Theatre with patient Tricia, who says she's a huge royal fan and met the Queen in 1983.
Daniel McCrohon from Groundlings Theatre with patient Tricia, who says she's a huge royal fan and met the Queen in 1983.
Related topics:CoronationPortsmouthCharles IIICaring