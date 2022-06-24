Cervical screenings – or smear tests – are important tests that can help prevent the fourth most common cancer in women.

But figures show women across Portsmouth are still regularly skipping the straightforward procedures, with fear, embarrassment, or a lack of understanding of what they involve among the reasons why, according to Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

Currently in full swing, the charity's annual Cervical Screening Awareness Week aims to highlight the importance of regular screenings and help those with concerns about getting the tests.

Screenings are offered to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 49 every three years, while those aged 50 to 64 receive their invitations every five years. A small sample of cells is taken and checked for pre-cancerous abnormalities.

But only 66 per cent of the 57,408 patients in Portsmouth eligible for a smear test by the end of 2021 attended a screening and had a clear result, according to NHS Digital data.

Samantha Dixon, chief executive of Jo's Trust, said: ‘There is no one reason behind falling cervical screening attendance, instead a wide range of factors exist.

‘These include NHS pressures, fear, embarrassment and not knowing what the test is for or thinking it is relevant.’