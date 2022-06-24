The blaze broke out on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 3 and junction 4, earlier today.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit have shared a dramatic photo of the aftermath.

Aftermath of the fire. Picture: Hants Road Policing

It can be viewed at the top of this article.

Two lanes remain closed on the M27 eastbound following the fire, which has now been put out, and a resulting diesel spill.

Police warn that the closures are in place to allow for repair work.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘M27 Eastbound lanes one and two closed for significant time due to car fire and diesel spill.

‘The exit onto the M3 Eastleigh slip road is still open but obstructed due to the lane closure so allow extra time. Road will need resurfacing.’

The account added: ‘To confirm, the lane closures are between junction 3 Rownhams to junction 4 area 'J Link' onto M3.’