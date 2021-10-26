Three Portsmouth City Council social workers are shortlisted for Social Worker of the Year awards
THREE Portsmouth City Council social workers have been shortlisted for national awards.
The trio have been put forward in separate categories for the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards, run by the charity of the same name, which will take place next month.
Councillor Suzy Horton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education, said the nominations were a recognition of the efforts made by its staff.
‘It is important to shout about our amazing social workers who do a fantastic job supporting the city's children, young people and families,' she said. 'The fact that our colleagues have been recognised in three different categories is a huge achievement.’
Each was shortlisted based on supporting statements submitted with their award entries.
Liam Mills, part of the council's family safeguarding and support team, will feature in the children’s social worker of the year category for his work in carrying out visits during the first lockdown.
He has also created picture books for children to explain complex subjects.
Amanda Haylock has been shortlisted in the team leader of the year category for her work to support parents and carers.
Council deputy director of children and families Sarah Daly said: ‘A national awards scheme gives us a chance to showcase what we are all about by recognising the efforts of our teams across the service.
‘We value our teams’ commitment to children, young people and families in the city.’
The final nominee is Lucy Collier, a newly-qualified social worker who originally trained as a teacher and has been put forward in the student social worker of the year category.
‘It’s an incredible feeling to be recognised,' she said. 'Portsmouth is such a great place to work, partly due to the training and mentoring I have received through Portsmouth City Council and the University of Winchester.’'
She joined the council through the government's Step up to Social Work programme, through which she has been supported by the University of Winchester supported for 14 months.
Simon Jobson, dean of the faculty of health and wellbeing at the university said the programme was developing 'confident, highly-skilled and reflective practitioners'
The awards will be held virtually on November 17.