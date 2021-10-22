City councillors will be given an update on the Lennox Point project at their full council meeting having voted earlier this month to 'pause and rethink' it.

It comes despite the leader of Portsmouth City Council saying the scheme was 'dead' due to the level of opposition, casting doubt over its future.

The vote at this month's meeting has required it to be put on hold to allow an update to be given on its value to the city.

More than £10m has already been spent on drawing up plans for the development which includes contentious proposals to reclaim land in the harbour.

This has drawn strong environmental opposition, including from the RSPB and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

An update on the project website has confirmed the report requested by councillors will be published for the December full council meeting.

It said the report would set out 'how the Lennox Point project team has sought to present a viable way forward for this difficult and highly complex site' and the rationale behind progressing it.

'The project team is looking forward to sharing its report, answering councillors’ questions about the opportunities and constraints of Tipner West, how the Lennox Point proposals seek to maximise the opportunities for Portsmouth, and how the team can address their concerns and ambitions,' it added.

A planning application had been due to be submitted next summer.

