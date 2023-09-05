Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hayden-Jay Archbold, who lived in Fratton with his parents Lauren Emery and Glen Archbold and older brother Logan-Jay and attended Cliffdale Primary Academy, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, September 1.

His devestated family have been left with no answers following the unexplained tragedy, and are awaiting a coroner’s report. Lauren has urged to take their childen to see a doctor for even “the smallest thing” in light of her son’s passing, and without fear of wasting NHS time. Hayden is remembered as “an absolute character” who was good at making people laugh and “would brighten up anyone’s day without even trying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden’s aunt Paige Emery – along with his aunty Pedge – has launched a fundraiser to help with the cost of his funeral. At time of writing, more than £7,500 has been donated. You can contribute to the GoFundme page here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden is remembered as a "truly special boy."

Paige has also compiled some touching messages of love and support from those grieving the loss, including Hayden’s family and close school friends.

Hayden’s parents and aunty Paige said: “Since the day Hayden left, nothing has made sense; more questions than answers, more tears and moments of silence. He was born on February 7 2017 to us and every day since that day he has absolutely made each one of us laugh beyond words.

" A very truly special boy with such a positive effect on those around him. If life is what we make it, hayden made it memorable and full of unconditional love. Hayden loved his family and he showed it everyday. He’s left us with a lot of beautiful memories, our separation is only temporary as one day we will all be back together again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Until then we leave Hayden in the good company of our dear Buddy and Grandad. If love could have saved him, he would’ve lived forever. Love Mummy, Daddy and Aunty Paige. Xxxxx”

Hayden with his parents and brother.

Hayden’s grandmother Alison added: “My little grandson Hayden, Nanny loves you so much. I’ll always remember the times you would say ‘Nanny I’m hungry’ and we would take a trip to McDonald’s to get your McChicken nuggets and your coke with the straw, even sometimes not eating - you just liked to sit inside McDonald’s and we’d have our chats.

"Coming back and playing with the paper and cutting them up with the scissors. You will never have to be afraid of sleeping on your own again because Nanny will never leave your side. I love you Hayden and doing life without you will be a scar I have to bear to the world for the rest of my life.

"Thank you for keeping Mummy and Daddy safe all these years, but now it’s Nanny’s turn. Fly high our angel in the sky. Love you loads, Nanny xxxxx.”

Hayden died on September 1 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Uncle Grant and Aunty Vicky said: “Words can’t describe what our family are going through right now. We are in utter shock and disbelief. Hayden was the light of our lives. His laughter could warm anybody’s heart. He had a way of making everyone smile. Glen and Lauren doted on Hayden. As did his older brother, Logan. He was unbelievably lucky to have such loving, caring parents who put the foundations in place to teach him how to be the best, how to love the most and become the most amazing person.

"It breaks our heart to know that we will never get to see what he will become, but are grateful for the warmth he brought to our lives in such a short time. We are so overwhelmed by the local community’s well wishes, thoughts, prayers and generosity in such a tragic time. Love from uncle grant, aunty Vicky xxx.”

Hayden’s good friend Fabian said: "Hayden was my best friend in monkey class we had so much fun together. Hayden made me laugh and always had a great big smile. Me, Hayden and Jools loved to run and chase each other and cause lots of mischief in class. I will miss you forever Hayden love Fabian xxx”

Hayden pictured with his father and brother.

Fabian’s mother Tara said: "Thank you to Lauren and Glen for raising such a wonderful little boy who showed Fabian true friendship he will forever be in our thoughts much love Tara x”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of Hayden’s closest friends was Jools, whose mother Kellie said: "I wish I had enough words to do you justice Hayden , But there will never be enough to describe the biggest smile that could light up Any room , your wonderful giggle that was so infectious we didn’t know what we was even laughing at , your hugs and kindness towards Jools thank you. The three musketeers of Cliffdale will be lost without you. The most precious boy, shine bright Hayden love from Kellie & Jools xxxx”

His other best friend was George, whose family added: “Hayden was a beautiful little boy who will always hold a special place in our hearts. Hayden gave George a special nickname when they were at cliffdale together and it will always make us giggle. Hayden will always be remembered as a beautiful and lovable little character who will be missed dearly. Sincere condolences to Lauren, Glen, Logan and to all of Hayden’s family and friends with love from George Crook and family xxx.”