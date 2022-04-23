Tributes to Portsmouth workers who lost their lives during Covid-19 pandemic

Portsmouth Trades Council, which represents workers in the city, will be staging a minute’s silence at the workers memorial in Victoria Park on Thursday.

The ceremony is part of International Workers’ Memorial Day (IWMD) and will begin at 11.45am,

NHS workers at Queen Alexandra Hospital braved the Covid pandemic to help save countless lives. Here they are pictured during the Clap for Carers event in May 2020. Picture: Sarah Standing (280520-9091)

A spokesman for the trades council said the day was honouring those lost during the pandemic and those struggling to make ends meet.

‘This year's workers’ memorial day is particularly poignant, as we remember all those across the globe who have lost their lives because of their work during the Covid pandemic. The debilitating effects of long Covid are only beginning to be understood.