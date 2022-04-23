GT Hewett & Son was burgled on March 2 during the early hours of the morning, at 3.51am.

Criminals burst through the entrance in stolen cars, leaving the entrance destroyed and Copnor Road covered in glass and wood.

A mural has been painted on the front entrance of GT Hewett and Son, brightening up the business a month after the burglary. Picture: Freddie Webb.

Owner James Hewett, 45, said there has been an outpouring of support since the break-in, though its caused by trials and tribulations.

He told The News: ‘It’s been a difficult period because it generated a load of extra work.

‘We had to physically clear up and secure the building to give us the peace of mind to carry on, and alleviate the worry of an extra incident.’

Two teenagers have been arrested following the burglary, and have been released under investigation.

Mr Hewett said the support the business has received since the break-in has helped him and his family get back on track. Pictured: Owner James Hewett next to some of the damages to the shop at GT Hewett & Son, Copnor, Portsmouth, on March 2, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Mr Hewett said the Fiat 500 and MG TF stolen from the scene were recovered by police.

Although, the financial ramifications remain unclear, and in the balance.

The third-generation owner said: ‘We’re waiting to hear back from the insurers as it was quite a complex claim, involving damage to the building and vehicles, as well as theft.

‘We certainly had more to lose if we couldn’t trade properly, so we just had to take the risks, get on, and get some things done.’

The front entrance was destroyed as thieves allegedly drove stolen cars through the doors. Pictured: Owner of GT Hewett & Son, James Hewett, 45, stood next to some of the damages to the shop at GT Hewett & Son, Copnor, Portsmouth, on March 2, 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The local community have done several things to support GT Hewett & Sons.

Southsea artist FarkFK painted a stunning mural to brighten up the front entrance.

Mr Hewett, father of two daughters Bettie, aged four, and Faith, two, said one customer boarded up the damaged doorway, without the business reaching out.

He said: ‘He picked up all the materials and came straight round to do it for us.

‘It was beyond the call of duty, and what you would expect.’

The garage owner said customers have shared messages of support with the family, as the theft was so brazen.

He added it has given him the strength to ‘overcome the constant challenges’ of running a small business.

Mr Hewett said: ‘Getting back on track is the best way for us to recover.