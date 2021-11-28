The ambulance posted – without revealing who it was from – a message it had received, which said: ‘Can you explain why you decided to fly at 1,750ft from St Mary’s Hospital to Southampton General Hospital at 4am over residential properties – waking occupants. Inconsiderate I think, will no longer be donating to your cause.’

The service then tweeted: ‘We always try our best to be there for the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, but messages like this, really affect our team’s morale. We are sorry the helicopter wakes people up at night, but it is not our intention to disrupt your evening, but rather save someone's life.’

Later it added: ‘We are genuinely overwhelmed by your kind replies. Sadly this isn't the first time we've had a complaint like this and it probably won't be our last, but it's reassuring to know you are there for us. Thank you for all your support.’

Among those replying was Tadley fire station, which posted: ‘You are absolutely amazing, you've made the difference to countless lives. Keep doing what you're doing.’

And other readers were quick to add their support. One added: ‘This person really needs to shake themselves and have a word with themselves. It's not often you fly over here, but when you do not an issue. Same as the coastguard at Daedalus , if they are going up at 4am its certainly not for a jolly.’

Another said: ‘What’s the odds that this person has not ever donated? Thank you and your team for all you do. Much appreciated by the silent majority!’