Health bosses confirmed the two more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

One of the two people – who live in the same household – is being treated at St Mary’s Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, in London.

The UK Health Security Agency said the other isolating and does not currently require hospital treatment and officials said they are investigating where and how the pair acquired their infection.

Two more cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed in the UK. Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images

Close contacts of the latest two cases are being contacted and offered information and health advice ‘as a precautionary measure’, the UKHSA said.

Health bosses said it is important to emphasise that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and that the overall risk to the general public remains ‘very low’.

The cases, confirmed by health bosses on Saturday, are not linked to the previously confirmed case in England announced on May 7.

That patient had a recent travel history from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

These are the symptoms of monkeypox to watch out for. Picture: PA

They were receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London.

But what are the symptoms of the infection?

Here’s all you need to know:

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

According to the NHS, the following are the first symptoms of monkeypox:

- a high temperature

- a headache

- muscle aches

- backache

- swollen glands

- shivering (chills)

- exhaustion

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body.

How long do symptoms last?

Monkeypox symptoms usually clear up in 2 to 4 weeks.

How is monkeypox treated?

If you have monkeypox you'll usually need to stay in a specialist hospital, so the infection does not spread to other people and your symptoms can be treated.

Treatment for monkeypox aims to relieve symptoms. The illness is usually mild and most people recover in 2 to 4 weeks.

How is monkeypox spread?

The NHS says that the infection can be caught from infected wild animals in parts of west and central Africa.

It is thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels.

You can catch monkeypox from an infected animal if you're bitten or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch monkeypox by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked thoroughly, or by touching other products from infected animals (such as animal skin or fur).

Catching monkeypox from a human infected with it is very uncommon, but it is possible to catch it from:

- touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash

- touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs