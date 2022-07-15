University of Portsmouth's new Ravelin Sports Centre still has no opening date

There is still no date fixed for the opening of the Ravelin Sports Centre – after it slipped from its initial slot of December 13, last year.

The initial setback was due to work needing to be done before opening.

The current delay lies within the wait for the completion of documentation rather than physical work, and the builders have completed all of the remedial work.

Construction of The Ravelin Sports Centre being built at Ravelin Park, Portsmouth. Rendered image of the new Ravelin Sports Centre . credit FaulknerBrowns

A University of Portsmouth spokesperson said: ‘We are disappointed that the opening of the centre is still delayed. This is a deeply frustrating situation. So many of us have been looking forward to being able to access and use what will be a first-class facility.’

The building in Ravelin Park, which will host a range of premium facilities, has released prices for students, staff and the public.

Prices for students start at £15 per month for the Core package, which offers the minimum access to facilities, with prices going up to £22.50 for the premium package.

The packages on offer to the public start at £35 and go up to £42.50 depending on the access to facilities required.

The building has cost approximately £57m and is set to be home to luxury features including a climbing wall and a ski simulator.

The university spokesman added: ‘We hope to welcome staff, students, and the community to Ravelin Sports Centre very soon.’