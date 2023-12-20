Crowds gathered at a Drayton pub to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment hosted by a local radio station – and raise money for a cherished charity.

Portsmouth radio station Victory Radio held a fundraiser Rowans Hospice – which provides palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses – at The George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road, on Sunday, December 17.

NOW READ: Victory Radio promotional bus involved in crash

The event saw members of the Victory team entertain guests with broadcasts and live music from midday until 6.00pm, after which there was a raffle draw and pub quiz.

Speaking at the host, Victory managing director Bob Bruce said: “[Rowans Hospice] is Victory’s chosen charity for 2023/2024. We’ve got lots of entertainment, loads going on – hopefully we’re going to have fun and raise money.”

The event was followed by the popular annual Lake of Lights remembrance evening – also for Rowans Hospice – which saw Southsea’s Canoe Lake lit up with candles.

1 . Rowans Hospice fundraiser at the George Inn From left, Radio Victory MD Bob Bruce, and the landlady and landlord of The George, Alison Munden and Andy Munday. Radio Victory fundraiser for Rowans Hospice, which took place at The George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Rowans Hospice fundraiser at the George Inn Graham Large whose partner, Lisa, spent the last weeks of her life being cared for at Rowans. Radio Victory fundraiser for Rowans Hospice, which took place at The George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Rowans Hospice fundraiser at the George Inn Emily Payne, left, and Grace Coote. Radio Victory fundraiser for Rowans Hospice, which took place at The George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales