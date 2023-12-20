Victory Radio hosts Rowans Hospice fundraiser with live music and entertainment at The George Inn, Portsmouth
Portsmouth radio station Victory Radio held a fundraiser Rowans Hospice – which provides palliative care for people with life-limiting illnesses – at The George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road, on Sunday, December 17.
The event saw members of the Victory team entertain guests with broadcasts and live music from midday until 6.00pm, after which there was a raffle draw and pub quiz.
Speaking at the host, Victory managing director Bob Bruce said: “[Rowans Hospice] is Victory’s chosen charity for 2023/2024. We’ve got lots of entertainment, loads going on – hopefully we’re going to have fun and raise money.”
The event was followed by the popular annual Lake of Lights remembrance evening – also for Rowans Hospice – which saw Southsea’s Canoe Lake lit up with candles.