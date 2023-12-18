Rowans Hospice 'Lake of Lights' service lights up Canoe Lake in Southsea as part of remembrance evening
The service has become an annual Christmas tradition in Southsea and hundreds of people attended the event on December 17 to remember loved ones they have lost. The idea of the annual event is that everyone who has experienced loss can come together in an evening of shared reflection. People did not need to have a connection to Rowans Hospice and everyone was welcome.
This year, the charity welcomed a huge turnout of people who wanted to take a moment to honour their loved ones and guests were invited to make a donation by paying for a candle which then floated on Canoe Lake. For those who were unable to attend but would like to make a donation to the charity, click here.
Here are 21 pictures of the remembrance service: