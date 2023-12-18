News you can trust since 1877
Rowans Hospice 'Lake of Lights' service lights up Canoe Lake in Southsea as part of remembrance evening

Canoe Lake has once again been lit up during a breathtaking remembrance service which has been organised by Rowans Hospice.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 10:12 GMT

The service has become an annual Christmas tradition in Southsea and hundreds of people attended the event on December 17 to remember loved ones they have lost. The idea of the annual event is that everyone who has experienced loss can come together in an evening of shared reflection. People did not need to have a connection to Rowans Hospice and everyone was welcome.

This year, the charity welcomed a huge turnout of people who wanted to take a moment to honour their loved ones and guests were invited to make a donation by paying for a candle which then floated on Canoe Lake. For those who were unable to attend but would like to make a donation to the charity, click here.

Here are 21 pictures of the remembrance service:

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-49)

1. Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-49) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-47)

2. Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-47) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Dollie-Rae Green, 13. Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-31)

3. Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake

Dollie-Rae Green, 13. Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-31) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-48)

4. Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake

Rowans Hospice Lake of Lights, Canoe Lake, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 171223-48) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

