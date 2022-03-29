As previously reported by The News, Portsmouth City Council has granted full planning permission for a brand new and expanded emergency department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Now Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has said it is ‘excited’ to share a video, giving people a first look into the new department.

In a Facebook post, the trust said: ‘The new ED will provide a range of new and improved facilities including double the current resus capacity from four adult bays to eight for patients needing treatment for critical conditions; two further paediatric resus bays for children; a new CT scanner for patients requiring a specialist scan, and faster access to our radiology team for scans and tests.’

How the new ED at Queen Alexandra Hospital could look. Picture: Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

The new design will also give nursing teams better visibility across the department enabling faster decision-making by clinicians, meaning people visiting the department will receive the treatment they need in a timely way.

Penny Emerit, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘I’m really excited to see us reach the next important step in providing an effective, modern and welcoming ED facility for our whole community.’

It is planned the new department will also be energy-efficient, include easy-to-understand signage and wayfinding for visitors, and provide staff with dedicated rest areas to support their wellbeing.

The building will be sited on the current east car park and construction work will begin in September 2022.

