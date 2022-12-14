Digital ward technology will be utilised today across the Solent NHS Trust. It is considered by the health practice as a ground breaking way to treat patients at home and out of hospital.

The trust is working alongside healthcare provider Doccla. The pilot begins this month for patients in Portsmouth and Southampton.

St James Hospital, LocksWay Road, Milton, part of Solent NHS Trust Picture: Liam Nash Photography.

Dr Dan Baylis, chief medical officer at Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘We are really excited to be piloting

this type of virtual wards in Portsmouth and Southampton with the digital expertise of Doccla.

‘Virtual wards, running across the country, provide a suitable and safe alternative to hospital care. The use of technology is largely untapped to date in terms of this patient group, so we welcome the

learnings and findings that this pilot will bring to help develop and enhance our care for those in our

communities, helping them to keep out of hospital wherever possible.’

‘The aim of the project is to deliver high quality personalised care to those at home with frailty needs, and to reduce hospital admissions. Those 18 and over who are suspected or known to be frail will be admitted onto the programme.

Each person will be monitored with a daily review and will have treatments adjusted to their needs. CQC-registered Doccia will clinically monitor patients, freeing up trust capacity, as well as providing a mobile app, clinical dashboard and tablets.

