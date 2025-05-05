Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that helps maintain our brain function 🧠

New research from the University of California San Francisco has suggested that low levels of Vitamin B12 could increase the risk of dementia.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that helps maintain our brain function.

There are estimated to be 982,000 people in the UK living with dementia.

New research from the University of California San Francisco has suggested that low levels of Vitamin B12 could potentially be linked to dementia.

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient which helps us maintain brain function, however as we get older our body’s ability to absorb it from food may decrease.

Participants in the study who had lower levels of B12 were found to have “slower cognitive and visual processing needs.” With researchers recommending that based on their findings that the current requirements for vitamin B12 need updating.

So, what are the symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency and how can you raise your levels of vitamin B12? Niamh McMillan, Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent, shares her top three tips on how to raise your levels.

New research has suggested that low levels of Vitamin B2 deficiency are linked to cognitive dysfunction. | Pexels, Matthias Zomer

What is vitamin B12?

Vitamin B is a nutrient that is essential to our health. Niamh explains: “Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient which helps maintain brain function and a deficiency may lead to cognitive decline and memory loss.

“As we age the body’s ability to absorb Vitamin B12 from food may decrease, making regular monitoring of B12 levels especially important for older adults.

“Early detection and intervention can help prevent potential cognitive decline and help improve overall quality of life.”

What are the symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency?

Symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency usually develop gradually but can get worse if the condition is not treated and symptoms are left to progress.

Niamh explains that symptoms may include: “Persistent tiredness and a general sense of weakness, memory problems, a feeling of numbness or pins and needles particularly in the hands and feet, mood changes, balance problems and pale skin.”

If you suspect you may have low levels of vitamin B12 it’s important to make an appointment with your GP. There are different blood tests they can do to determine a diagnosis and the most appropriate treatment.

How can you increase your vitamin B12 levels?

If you have symptoms of low vitamin B12 there are ways your levels can be increased, Niamh shares three expert tips on how to raise Vitamin B12 levels.

Eat B12 rich foods

Food can be an essential source of vitamin B12, Niamh explains that eating foods that are high in B12 such as meat, fish, eggs and diary products can help increase our levels. She adds: “For those following a vegetarian or vegan diet, fortified foods such as plant-based milk, breakfast cereals and nutritional yeast can be good sources.”

Take vitamin B12 supplements

Daily vitamin B12 supplements can also help increase your vitamin levels, there are many options available, with the NHS explaining that someone who is suffering from Vitamin B12 deficiency anaemia treatment options include tablets or injections to help replace the missing vitamins.

Check for underlying conditions

Certain health conditions, such as gastrointestinal disorders can have an impact on how our body absorbs vitamin B12, Niamh recommends: “If you do suspect an underlying health concern, then seek medical advice from your local GP about testing options.”

You can find out more about signs and symptoms of low B2 and how to increase your intake of B vitamins at NHS.UK.