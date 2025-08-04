Warning about ignoring risk of type 2 diabetes

People in Portsmouth are being urged to learn about the seriousness of type 2 diabetes, with new research uncovering a worrying lack of awareness of the condition among adults.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition requiring constant management and it can lead to life-altering complications such as sight loss, strokes and heart attacks.

The survey by Tesco and Diabetes UK revealed that 66% of in the region have never considered their risk of type 2 diabetes, while 31% are concerned about developing type 2 diabetes now or in the future.

Signs and symptoms can be difficult to spot, meaning people can live with type 2 diabetes for several years without realising. But with the right support, about half of all cases of type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed, and in some cases, put into remission.

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, says that 1 in 5 adults are living with diabetes or prediabetes.

Tesco is continuing its partnership with Diabetes UK to support Portsmouth people living with diabetes and those at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Tesco Pharmacies in Portsmouth are providing specialist information and support for customers to help lower their risk of type 2 diabetes. Customers can speak to specially trained staff in-store about their medication, raise concerns, or talk about any aspect of diabetes in more than 300 Tesco pharmacies.

This comes as one in five adults are currently living with diabetes or prediabetes, yet despite the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and its seriousness, public awareness of the condition is surprisingly low.

People can also complete Diabetes UK’s free online Know Your Risk tool – https://riskscore.diabetes.org.uk/c/start – to find out their risk of type 2 diabetes and how to lower it.

The survey revealed that the biggest blockers to eating more healthily are the cost of healthy eating (30%) and lack of time to prepare food (22%). To support this, Tesco and Diabetes UK have developed a new meal planner that will help people living with or at risk of type 2 diabetes to shop for, and prepare, their meals.

Together they have created a range of healthy, affordable summer recipes, alongside healthier versions of meals the nation loves, to help everyone living with or at risk of type 2 diabetes – and their friends and families – enjoy food this summer.

The most common enquiry topic in 2024 for customers contacting the Diabetes UK Helpline was eating well and physical activity, representing 35% of all enquiries, so the three-day meal planner offers actionable, affordable, easy-to-follow food advice. The Diabetes UK Helpline is supported by Tesco and its customers.

Jonathan Bridgett, Tesco Pharmacy Services Manager, said:“We are committed to making a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of all our customers. By continuing to work in partnership with Diabetes UK, we hope to provide the resources and support to help people understand and manage their risk of type 2 diabetes, as well as those living with any type of diabetes, this summer and beyond, with our trained colleagues in more than 300 in-store Pharmacies.”

Douglas Twenefour, Head of Clinical at Diabetes UK, said: “With 1 in 5 UK adults now living with diabetes or prediabetes, knowing your risk has never been more important. Type 2 diabetes is a complex condition with many risk factors, but with the right support, it’s possible to lower your risk and, for those with the condition, it’s possible to live well.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Tesco to raise awareness and provide practical tools that can make a real difference in people's lives.”

For more information about the signs and symptoms of diabetes, visit diabetes.org.uk