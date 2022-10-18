Aaron Bennett, 48, is raising money for Smile4wessex, which supports Wessex Neurological Trust after it saved his life when a brain tumour the size of an orange was discovered pushing on his right side of his brain.

The paramedic booked an appointment at a Specsavers in April to check his eyesight after he began experiencing problems with his vision, and on one day while working on his laptop, all of the words disappeared.

He said: ‘I blinked a couple times and I thought it was my eyes and obviously with the pandemic, I hadn’t had my eyes tested.’

Aaron Bennett is walking around Portsea Island to raise money for Wessex Neurological Trust.

After attending Queen Alexandra for MRI scans, a 7cm mass on his brain was discovered, which had to be removed quickly. It’s thought it had been growing for 12 years.

The dad of three was referred to Wessex Neurological Centre, Southampton, and given an operation date but after he began experiencing excruciating headaches, his wife called the centre and they pushed his operation a week forward.

He said: ‘I set off from home at 7:30am after saying good morning and goodbye to three children and I had to say goodbye to my youngest who is only three.

‘The team are fantastic. I might not be here without them and I am so thankful to be able to see my children grow up and be with my wife who has been so supportive.’

Aaron is going to be walking around Portsea Island, a distance of just under 14 miles, on November 5 with his family and friends who will join him in raising money for the Wessex Neurology Trust which helped save his life, and he has already raised over £500 with the help of his friend.

Aaron Bennett's mri scan of his head which shows the right side of his head and the tumour which was the size of an orange.

He added: ‘It is my turn to put something back in the system that might help.