Mick Hansford, who died last year after an ongoing battle with a brain tumour, was diagnosed during the pandemic which placed a definitive strain on his valuable time with his family.

The passionate Pompey supporter started a marathon of 26.2 miles to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity which personally affected him, but due to a decline in his health, Mick could no longer continue his trek.

Although he recuperated from Covid, Mick died on May 13, 2021, leaving his friends and family devastated.

Mick Hansford's friends and family taking part in the charity walk

In memory of the football fanatic, his friends and family rallied to complete the trek to raise money for the charity, while also paying tribute to Mick.

Steve Stanhope, one of Mick’s friends, said: ‘ It felt good that we were doing something so small that could make a difference to others.’

The marathon walk took place on May 14 and his friends and family had a target of raising between £200 and £500 in memory of their loved one, but the money raised exceeded their goal.

Their fundraising efforts proved successful as their GoFundMe Page has reached a staggering £1,868, with 75 people donating to the amazing cause.

Steve added: ‘We did finish it. It felt amazing to have achieved what we set out to do.’

The route saw 16 people involved, with 10 people at the start line, six people joining in for some of it, and 10 people left at the finish line.

The marathon walk was completed in nine hours and 25 minutes, and Steve said that it was good to be ‘there for Mick, and to help others.’

The route took the group around Fareham, Portchester, Cosham, Drayton, Milton, Stamshaw and Hilsea.