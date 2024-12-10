Waterlooville & Purbrook Slimming World groups celebrate weight loss milestone during company’s emerald anniversary year!

A Slimming World Consultant from Waterlooville is celebrating after members of her Waterlooville & Purbrook groups have lost a total of 790 stones in 2024.

Mel Knibbs marked the achievement by attending the weight-loss organisation’s annual awards ceremony in Birmingham, and says it was a double celebration as this year is Slimming World’s emerald anniversary, marking 55 years of weight management expertise.

Mel says: “I’m so incredibly proud of the members of the Waterlooville & Purbrook groups. Not just for the weight that they’ve lost – which is phenomenal – but for the changes that they’ve made too. Anyone who’s tried to lose weight before knows that it isn’t easy, it takes determination, motivation and commitment. My members inspire me every week, and it feels so special to know that the support provided in our groups has helped them to unlock their weight loss dreams.”

Members across the group have achieved weight loss successes ranging from 7lbs to 7 stones, as well as celebrating a range of non-scale victories. Mel says: “We’ve seen members accomplish all sorts of goals and ambitions this year, from 4-5 stone weight losses this year to reducing or even stopping blood pressure & diabetic medication, and it’s been amazing to watch and feel part of.

“We have members in our group ranging from the age of 16 to 79 and they all say it’s the support, friendship and inspiration that they find in our group that has enabled them to be so successful.”

As well as attending the weekly group and having access to 1,900 delicious recipes, activity videos and a barcode scanner on Slimming World’s app, all members follow Slimming World’s healthy eating plan. The generous, balanced and flexible plan is based on everyday healthy foods, helping members to lose weight without feeling hungry or having to cook and eat separate meals from the rest of their household. Slimming World also has a physical activity support programme that encourages members to become more active at their own pace, doing something they enjoy.

Mel says: “Seeing people discover that they can lose weight for good and that it doesn’t have to be a miserable experience is nothing short of magic. I truly believe I have the best role in the world. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and I’m delighted to be part of an organisation that’s been helping to change people’s lives for 55 years.”

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to lead happier, healthier lives like Mel. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

To find out more about Mel’s Slimming World groups, which are held at Springwood Community Centre, Waterlooville every Monday at 5pm & 6.30pm and Phoenix Community Centre, Purbrook every Wednesday at 9am, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 6pm & 7.30pm, either pop along or call, text or WhatsApp Mel on 07702633420

For further information please contact Mel Knibbs on 07702633420 or email [email protected]