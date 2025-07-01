Waterlooville slimming expert wins prestigious award for helping people lose weight this year!

A Slimming World Consultant has won an award at a glittering ceremony in recognition of her amazing work supporting people in Waterlooville to live happier, healthier lives.

Lea Harvey, 51, who runs the Waterlooville Slimming World group at Sacred Heart Church every week, collected the coveted Diamond Award at a ceremony held at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, hosted by Slimming World’s Managing Director Lisa Salmon. Incredibly, Lea also collected her groups Gold Again and Diamond Again awards too!

She achieved this thanks to impressive the number of people she supports to lose weight, welcoming more than 200 members a month, and how many members keep returning to the group for her exceptional level of service and their incredible weight loss results.

Lea has helped her members to lose an incredible 66 stone in June alone. She is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community. She says: “While I was the one collecting this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the Waterlooville group – they’re all diamonds in my eyes with their amazing weight losses! So far this year they’ve shed an incredible total of 392st.

“I truly believe I have the best, most rewarding, role in the world and this award makes it even more special. The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and I love that they provide moments like these to celebrate our achievements.”

Lea collected this prestigious award on her 10th Anniversary of becoming a Slimming World consultant. ‘What better way to celebrate 10 years, to the date, of opening the doors to the first Saturday group in the area’ says Lea. ‘I felt amazing having achieved my dream weight, losing 4 stone with Slimming World and wanted to help others enjoy that success. Life has had huge ups and downs, and I’ll be open and honest and say my own journey has taken a backseat, which can leave us feeling very vulnerable, but I walk this walk with members and challenges make us more understanding of the struggles members face’.

The event marked the first since the death of Slimming World’s founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE in February, who was honoured in the ceremony. Lea is proud to be continuing Margaret’s legacy of changing lives and creating a happier, healthier world.

She adds: “There’s so much buzz at the moment about weight loss drugs, but the truth is there’s no magic bullet when it comes to losing weight and, most importantly, keeping it off. It requires real change, to build long term healthy habits and understand and change your relationship with food. My members know that it’s possible to lose weight – and maintain that weight loss – without these injections and their incredible transformations inside and out, right from their very first week, are proof of that. However, we also understand the appeal of interventions like weight loss jabs when you’re absolutely desperate to lose weight so we’d never judge anyone for taking them and everyone, including those taking weight loss drugs, is welcome to get support at our group.

“It’s the support we provide at Slimming World that sets us apart. We focus on equipping members with lifelong tools and support to lose weight and keep it off. They quickly discover they don’t have to go hungry or give up their favourite meals with our science-backed healthy eating plan, Food Optimising. Alongside that, they discover how they can become more active at their own pace and explore the emotional and psychological side of their relationship with food so they can make changes that work for them and that stick. With every milestone reached, you see their confidence grow and their lives change along with their clothes size!”

Slimming World is currently looking for highly motivated people who would like to inspire others to achieve their weight loss goals and lead a healthier life as a self-employed Slimming World Consultant. For more information on this flexible, rewarding role visit https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/become-a-consultant

The Waterlooville Slimming World group is held every Friday and Saturday morning at Sacred Heart Church, Waterlooville PO7 7SR. To join pop along or for more information contact Lea on 0781 221 0088.