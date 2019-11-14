Why a new buggy would help Fareham boy Finlay to live his life to the full

HE can’t walk and can’t talk, but Finlay Montague lives each day with a beaming smile on his face.

At five years old, he has quadreplegic cerebral palsy, microcephaly, gastroesophageal reflux disease and global developmental delay.

But in his short life, the Portchester youngster has been on a number of adventures, with a particular love of the farm and the seaside.

As Finlay continues to grow, his family needs to give him a set of wheels that not only fits him, but suits his passion for adventure.

Since starting a fundraiser online, the family has raised £1,370, but need £3,000 to pay for the custom buggy.

Finlay’s aunt, Chantell Baker, launched the fundraiser with Leanne Pettet and Danielle Montague.

She said: ‘He’s not mobile and can’t talk, but his quality of life is really good thanks to his parents.

‘They take him out on all kinds of adventures and he absolutely loves it.

‘Even with everything he's going through, he’s always got such a lovely smile on his face and honestly melts your heart.’

Finlay currently has a wheelchair through the NHS, but the buggy will allow his parents to continue taking him on adventures.

Chantell, 36, from Havant, added: 'The buggy would mean he’s safe and comfortable when out and about.

'It would mean the world to us for him to have this – it will allow him to stay outdoors doing the things he loves.

‘We weren’t quite expecting to get to where we are so quickly, but that just goes to show how generous people around her truly are.’

Finlay Montague, age five from Portchester. Picture: Supplied

One of those who has pledged to help out is football coach Luke Carden, 36, from Hilsea.

He coaches the Meon Milton under-11s and will use the team's Christmas party to raise money for Finlay.

Luke said: ‘Our last Christmas fundraiser brought in £500 – but as a club we don’t need anything this year, so I would rather see that money go to a good cause.

‘I heard about Finlay’s fundraiser through my step-son Alfie, and thought it was the perfect thing to support.’

To donate go to gofundme.com/f/finlayswheels.