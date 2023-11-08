A woman “became a shadow of her former self” after spending nine months in hospital waiting for a suitable place at a care home, according to her mother.

Jocelyn Ullmer, from West Sussex, was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham with a urinary tract infection in June 2022. The 60-year-old, who has autism, had been living at a high needs care home in Fareham, but when she was ready to be discharged from hospital another placement could not be found.

Her mother, Sylvia Hubbard, said that an attempt to move her to a care home in October 2022 was unsuccessful and her daughter was moved between hospital wards until she was finally found a care home in Southampton earlier this year.

Jocelyn Ullmer's condition deteriorated while being stuck in hospital. Pictured is the Queen Alexandra Hospital wards on November 25, 2021. Picture Habibur Rahman

Ms Hubbard, 86, told the BBC that her daughter did not receive the specialist care she needed while in hospital and added: “She was bedbound, she wasn’t encouraged to get out of bed and feed herself and she lost the ability to talk. She went completely mute.

"We tried to get her out of hospital, but no-one wanted her.” Ms Hubbard said that during her nine-month stay in hospital, her daughter had tested positive for Covid-19 as well as the strep-B infection, and she had started to become anxious and unwilling to sit up because of her time in a hospital bed.

“She’s a shadow of her former self in all respects,” she added. Ms Hubbard added that she was not critical of the individual staff members at the hospital and said Ms Ullmer had started to talk again since moving into the care home.

An average of 12,372 hospital beds per day in September were occupied by people ready to be discharged, according to the latest NHS data for England. This has risen from 11,913 in August and 11,877 in July.

Jocelyn Ullmer had been at Queen Alexandra Hospital for nine months. Picture Habibur Rahman

The equivalent figure for September 2022 was 13,347. On average, 45 per cent of patients ready to leave hospital in September were actually discharged each day, down slightly from 46 per cent in August.

A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesman said: “It is vital people receive the right care in the right place, and we are working to ensure patients are discharged safely from hospital, as soon as they are medically fit to do so.

“A record £1.6 billion investment is supporting this, on top of the £700 million to ease hospital pressures over last winter and the £42.6 million fund to support innovation in adult social care.

“To further bolster the workforce, we are continuing our Made With Care recruitment campaign – designed to reach millions of people – and the average pay for care workers has also increased. Staff retention is equally as important, which is why we are also investing almost £2 billion over two years to help councils support the workforce.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “Like the rest of the country, our health and social care system is under significant pressure.