Dennis Edwards, who was born in 1937, played for Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Brentwood, Aldershot, and England amateurs.

Between 1964 and 1968 he made 78 appearances upfront for Pompey, scoring 16 goals in that time.

Dennis later ran a frozen food business called Dennis Edwards Food Service.

Original photograph, before colourisation. Photo by Lemmon/Daily Express/Getty Images)

He passed away at the age of 82 in September 2019.

Now, black and white photographs of the player have been colourised by a specialist, giving the precious images new life.

Granddaughter Laila Edwards said: ‘I think It’s amazing to see them in colour, we have hundreds of photos of my grandad from when he played football.

One of the pictures colourised by Peter K. Rosenbluth

‘Most are in black and white so to see them with colour and that much detail was quite surprising but really lovely.

‘I know if my grandad was here he would find it just as amazing as we do.’

The colourisation was done by filmmaker Peter K Rosenbluth, who is currently working on a documentary with colourised footage of Jewish soldiers who fought for Germany in the Second World War and were later killed by their own country.

Peter said: ‘I spent more than two years in Portsmouth and the city has come close to my heart, besides that I always admired English football.

Dennis Edwards wearing his Pompey kit, colourised

‘Laila’s brother Jamal is my friend and he wanted to see his grandfather’s football pictures in colour.

‘I think the colourisation and upscaling provide us a living history and brings the subject, the glory and the person’s history a lot close to us.’

To find out more about Peter’s documentary work, visit jewishdocumentaries.info

Dennis Edwards, left, with grandaughter Laila. Picture: Supplied