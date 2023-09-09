A unique motorsports event kicked off in style yesterday as crowds of people in period costume watched classic cars race.

Revival, taking place from September 8 to 10 at The Goodwood Estate near Chichester, celebrates motorsport but is also a nostalgic experience in itself. Many of its guests dress up in period clothing and immerse themselves in a golden era with vintage stands in a specially-created ‘high street’, a fairground, musical entertainment, vintage aeroplanes and even a vintage cinema screen all forming part of the fantastic event.

The event is taking place 25 years after the first Revival and will celebrate Goodwood’s 75 year-motorsport history. Lots of celebrations are planned including a gathering of cars which originally competed in 1948. It will also honour driver Carroll Shelby, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in 2023.

Standard tickets have sold out for the three-day event although hospitality packages remain and a limited number of resold tickets on the official website www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival

Here are 24 pictures of the action on Friday, September 8:

Racegoers watch as classic cars take part in a race during the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023.

Mechanics prepare classic cars before a race on the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023.

People wearing period clothing attend the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023.

Mechanics repair a classic Porsche following a race during the opening day of Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester on September 8, 2023.