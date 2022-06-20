Nesbit’s of Southsea will be offering 18 lots of postcards, together totalling more than 1,000 cards, on June 22.

Individual lots of Hilsea Lido, central Portsmouth, North End, Havant, and Hayling Island will be up for grabs.

Many images feature the former Children’s Corner area of Southsea seafront, including the children’s railway and the kiddies splash pool near the War Memorial.

Hilsea Lido. Picture: Nesbit's of Southsea

Mark Wingham, Nesbit’s postcard specialist, said: ‘Many readers will have very fond memories of the Children’s Corner on the seafront, perhaps riding on the train or splashing about in the pool as children themselves – I know I did.

‘There is some strong railway interest in a few of the lots, as well as scenes around Portsmouth Harbour, Old Portsmouth, Lee-on-the-Solent, the Cosham area and one lot features a number of eye-catching aerial views of the Southsea of yesteryear.’

The cards all belong to a Southsea-based ex-postcard collector.