The Marina Bar, Southsea

Its harbour location has classic marina appeal. Yachts of all sizes Riviera-style flank the Marina Bar. It offers not trendy, pricy food but classic British dishes simply presented with a vast choice.

The breakfast menu is served until midday from ‘Big Breakfast’ (at £9.50) to vegan alternatives and child portions, sandwiches and baguettes and even a veggie baguette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this, a warmer and sunnier day, the three-cheese ploughman or grilled halloumi salads looked tempting.

The Marina Bar

NOW READ: I ate at Nemrut in Southsea and got a taste of delightful Turkish hospitality

The waterside seating was perfect. Friends nearby sampled the 'all day option’. We were amazed at the choice of extras – 13 in all featuring fried bread, smashed avocado, black pudding and hash browns. Choice is king at Southsea Marina Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee menu featured a choice of 10 variants plus cakes.

I settled for a lunchtime classic UK feast - fish and chips and mushy peas (£12), which turned out to be a good portion, specifically as food costs have risen. It was beautifully presented.

This simple classic English favourite was perfect for a sunny but cold spring lunchtime.

My wife chose beer-battered Halloumi, chips and mushy peas in a tangy Tartare sauce, which proved to be an absolute lunchtime treat. This contemporary cheese based dish sorted the appetite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our guest opted for the classic 'all-day breakfast’ and at £7.95 a genuine bargain! Hash browns, egg, bacon, beans, sausage and bread and butter.

It was nice to also see an ‘all day’ veggie breakfast on offer with Quorn sausage, avocado and tomatoes included – again there were ample portions and it was well presented.

For burger fans there is choice galore - beef, bacon cheeseburger, chicken burgers and even a buttermilk chicken burger with onion rings and a mayo Vegan alternative.

Sides of fried egg (£2) and five scampi for £5 were on the menu. The choice was vast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specials of rump steak (£12), gammon at £11 and ‘smothered chicken’ (£10.50) highlighted a bistro keen to offer a huge choice for sensible money.

If the choice was still not enough baguettes, pizzas and jacket potatoes with choices of fillings were available including a kids’ menu.

Desserts beckoned. Our guest and my wife chose sticky toffee pudding with custard. I opted for warm chocolate fudge cake with ice cream.

This completed a British-inspired, generous lunch at remarkable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choice of alcohol was vast with again choice paramount. Eight gins, seven whiskies plus 20 spirits offered, soft drinks galore and shots plus the welcoming offer of local sourced drinks gin, rum and brandy.

Our table which overlooked the yachts in the harbour gave a continental feel to our very English menu.

Spring and summer beckon, ideal for a meal at the waterside with outdoor seating making this eatery well worth another visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad