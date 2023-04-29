They’ve been with me for good times and more downbeat moments, but the kind I know and love are usually served in a polystyrene box, marinated in grease and garnished with greenery that looks about as fresh as I feel when ordering.

At Nemrut, a small Turkish restaurant on Albert Road in Southsea, I learned that a true kebab can be so much more.

Dining alone, I was immediately put at ease by a warm welcome from the waiting staff, who seated me in a prime viewing spot to watch the chef at work. I quickly took my jumper off as I took in the heat – no doubt emanating from the charcoal grill – and began to salivate at the smell of searing meat.

Turkish music combined with a large, newly installed picture of the eponymous Mount Nemrut monuments created a delightful ambience. Nemrut has been open since 2004 and seemingly weathered the challenges thrown at any small eatery well, based on the general bustle of the place.

I wasn’t very adventurous with my order, but had one dish on the brain since I stepped in. I went for the Shish Kebab (£14.50) and an Efes beer (£4.80), both of which filled me up too much to think about dessert.

My rumbling stomach was first sated by a complimentary starter of bread – fresh and soft – with olives and a chilli sauce.

At the counter next to the restaurant entrance, I had seen various skewered offerings and thought I knew what I was in for. It came as a mild disappointment – albeit the only one of the evening – that when my main course arrived the meat had already been removed from the spike. This minor, childish grumble asside, I was very impressed with my meal.

Every bite of the juicy lamb chunks was enriched with the smoky flavours only charcoal can provide. These were served with a mound of rice and shredded cabbage that came in green and purple, alongside similarly prepared carrot.

I’m always won over by a freebie, so my already contented mood was lifted further by the next on-the-house treat – Turkish delights. And to top it all off, my wish was fulfilled - they were skewered (with cocktail sticks, but it scratched the itch.) The above-and-beyond hospitality culminated in (I have since learned) traditional Turkish style when I was given a splash of sweet-smelling citrusy Kolonya to wash my hands. I admit that I had become so used to the complimentary delicacies that I initially thought I was being served a glass of some clear spirit, but I clocked on when it was served directly into my outstretched palms.

Overall, I would thoroughly recommend a trip to Nemrut. The prices were very reasonable for the portions given, and I will certainly be returning to try the extensive wine collection – and saving room for dessert.

Food 5

Value 4

Ambience 5