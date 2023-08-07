Things to do in Hampshire: 15 pictures from the Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally where families climbed aboard vintage vehicles
Families flocked to Gosport to admire an incredible collection of vinatge buses as part of a returning charity exhibition.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST
This year’s Stokes Bay Bus Rally – hosted by the The Provincial Society - was held at Stokes Bay, Gosport on Sunday, August 6 with visitors invited to climb aboard the antique vehicles, some of which dated back to the 1940s.
Also on offer was the chance to ride some of the buses around the Gopsort peninsula and stalls were set up selling an array of transport-related merchandise.
Guests young and old enjoyed exploring the vehicles - many of which historically served Hampshire routes including Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton - and had the chance to sit in the drivers’ seats.
Here are 15 photos from the event:
