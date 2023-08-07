News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: 15 pictures from the Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally where families climbed aboard vintage vehicles

Families flocked to Gosport to admire an incredible collection of vinatge buses as part of a returning charity exhibition.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

This year’s Stokes Bay Bus Rally – hosted by the The Provincial Society - was held at Stokes Bay, Gosport on Sunday, August 6 with visitors invited to climb aboard the antique vehicles, some of which dated back to the 1940s.

NOW READ: Annual Beach Dubbin' event saw hundreds of Volkswagens and classic cars on display

Also on offer was the chance to ride some of the buses around the Gopsort peninsula and stalls were set up selling an array of transport-related merchandise.

Guests young and old enjoyed exploring the vehicles - many of which historically served Hampshire routes including Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Southampton - and had the chance to sit in the drivers’ seats.

Here are 15 photos from the event:

Pictured is: Joan Spencer-Lane takes over as driver. Picture: Keith Woodland

1. Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally

Pictured is: Joan Spencer-Lane takes over as driver. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Kim Ellis, Joan Spencer-Lane and Greg Thompson. Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally 2023

Pictured is: Kim Ellis, Joan Spencer-Lane and Greg Thompson. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: A Southern Vectis open top bus departs. Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally 2023

Pictured is: A Southern Vectis open top bus departs. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Fox Wells-Fawcett, 8 from Havant takes the drivers position. Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Provincial Society Stokes Bay Bus Rally 2023

Pictured is: Fox Wells-Fawcett, 8 from Havant takes the drivers position. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

