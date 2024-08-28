10 amazing photos capturing 1970s life in Havant you will love

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Apr 2021, 17:16 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 14:22 BST
Were you living or working in Havant between these years?

Featured in this selection are several street scenes from over the years, the former Havant high school in 1973, Havant Incinerator pictured in July 1974 and the 1971 Havant half marathon. Are you one of the runners or did you study at the school? Perhaps you have some memories from these times?

West Street, Havant 1974. Picture: The News 3026-4

1. Memories of Havant

Market Parade, Havant, with shops lining the road in 1974. Picture: The News PP4821

The Havant Incinerator in July 1974. Picture: The News PP3393

Street scenes at Havant taken April 1971. Picture: The News 4671-3

