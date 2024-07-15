10 fun memories of families making a splash at the Pyramids Centre pool in Southsea

It was announced in 2020 the swimming pool would be closed before it was replaced with a soft play centre.
We decided to dive into The News archives to find photos of people enjoying the pool at the Pyramids Centre.
1. The Pyramids Centre
September 2014. The Southsea Pyramids re-opens after extensive refurbishment following the flooding earlier in the year. Student reporter Sam Poole (18) tries out the slide. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142822-56) Photo: The News archive
2. The Pyramids Centre
A busy summers day for the Pyramids Centre in February 1995. The News PP5056 Photo: The News archive
3. The Pyramids Centre
August 2010. Kate Fraiser (back right with her sons Liam (8,back) and Jude (4, front right) with Carly Allen (left) and her daughter Lily (4,front right) enjoying themselves at The Pyramids in Southsea which re-opened under new management. Picture: Steve Reid 102444-43 Photo: The News archive
4. The Pyramids Centre
March 2008. Southsea's Pyramids has had a stay of execution as it was due to close at the end of the month
Pictured are parents and toddlers enjoying the swimming pool. Picture: Paul Jacobs (081019-2b) Photo: The News archive
