10 fun memories of families making a splash at the Pyramids Centre pool in Southsea

By Steve Deeks
Published 25th Sep 2020, 16:11 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 12:31 BST
The Pyramids Centre’s swimming pool was a great place for families to have some fun.

It was announced in 2020 the swimming pool would be closed before it was replaced with a soft play centre.

We decided to dive into The News archives to find photos of people enjoying the pool at the Pyramids Centre.

September 2014. The Southsea Pyramids re-opens after extensive refurbishment following the flooding earlier in the year. Student reporter Sam Poole (18) tries out the slide. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142822-56)

A busy summers day for the Pyramids Centre in February 1995. The News PP5056

August 2010. Kate Fraiser (back right with her sons Liam (8,back) and Jude (4, front right) with Carly Allen (left) and her daughter Lily (4,front right) enjoying themselves at The Pyramids in Southsea which re-opened under new management. Picture: Steve Reid 102444-43

March 2008. Southsea's Pyramids has had a stay of execution as it was due to close at the end of the month Pictured are parents and toddlers enjoying the swimming pool. Picture: Paul Jacobs (081019-2b)

