10 memories of Portsmouth tugboats from the past

You will see Royal Navy ship HMS Belfast being taken to London to become a floating museum back in 1971, several tugs helping HMS Eagle to the dockside as she was to be scrapped back in 1972, a fabulous image of HMS Invincible being nudged info place as massive crowds watched her return from the Falklands in 1982 and the sad tale of HMS Gladiator back in 1908. A larger vessel, the SS Saint Paul, collided with her in a snowstorm off the Isle of Wight, she was brought into Portsmouth and assisted by several tugboats and other vessels as people mourned the loss of some of the crew.