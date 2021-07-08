10 memories of Portsmouth tugboats from the past

You will see Royal Navy ship HMS Belfast being taken to London to become a floating museum back in 1971, several tugs helping HMS Eagle to the dockside as she was to be scrapped back in 1972, a fabulous image of HMS Invincible being nudged info place as massive crowds watched her return from the Falklands in 1982 and the sad tale of HMS Gladiator back in 1908. A larger vessel, the SS Saint Paul, collided with her in a snowstorm off the Isle of Wight, she was brought into Portsmouth and assisted by several tugboats and other vessels as people mourned the loss of some of the crew.
1. Tugboats assisting in the past
De-masted three decker in Portsmouth Harbour.
This marvellous photograph of a Nelsonian/Napolionic wooden wall was loaned to us by William Tofts of Copnor. We don't believe it's HMS Victory, but could be. The steam tugs are assisting alongside.
Photo: The News archive
2. Tugboats assisting in the past
Aerial view the flight deck of the Royal Navy Audacious-class fleet aircraft carrier HMS Eagle as tugboats ease her towards the dockside of Portsmouth harbour to be paid off and scrapped on 26 January 1972 at Portsmouth, United Kingdom. The commando carrier HMS Albion is docked behind HMS Eagle. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).
Photo: The News archive
3. Tugboats assisting in the past
HMS Invicible is nudged into place by tugs as she returns to Portsmouth in September 1982 after the Falklands. The News PP695
Photo: The News archive
4. Tugboats assisting in the past
The Royal Navy Town-class light cruiser HMS Belfast is waved away under tow from tugboats on her last voyage from Portsmouth Dockyard to her new berth in London as a floating museum on 2 September 1971 in Portsmouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images).
Photo: The News archive