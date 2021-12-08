Commercial Road, Portsmouth, flooded after a rainstorm in 1911
10 shocking Portsmouth flooding scenes from the past

There have been a few times Portsmouth has seriously flooded – probably the most memorable being in 1910, 1911 and 1929. Here are a few of those occasions when the unexpected happened.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:12 pm

Some of the included images in this selection are Pier Road under quite a bit of water, andGuildhall Square after torrential rain in 1911. The selection also includes Broad Street flooding where boats were used to get around Old Portsmouth in 1910, and a couple of images of Commercial Road flooded of 1911.

1. Flooded Portsmouth

The boy’s face in the centre says it all. Flooding in Commercial Road taken from inside the gates of the railway goods shed. Undated

Photo: The News archive

2. Flooded Portsmouth

Flooding Clarence Pier Road some time between 1920-1930. Mrs Rita Wall of Southsea sent this image in. Flooding at the northern end of Pier Road at its junction with Gordon Road. In the background can be seen Victoria Barracks and to the right would be the Pier Hotel.

Photo: The News archive

3. Flooded Portsmouth

Hilsea flooding 1929. Sent in by John Taylor of Fareham, here we see the floods of 1929 looking north at Hilsea from the top of a tram.

Photo: The News archive

4. Flooded Portsmouth

Broad Street, Old Portsmouth flooding. Undated

Photo: The News archive

Old Portsmouth
