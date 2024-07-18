11 great Portsmouth cafes from the past to take you back

By Steve Deeks
Published 6th May 2021, 15:11 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 11:40 BST
Here are some great shop facades with beautiful architecture and wonderful reminders of a time when the local cafe was a stylish and elegant place to visit and an experience to savour.

In this selection you will see Loaders Cafe on Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, a rare image of the interior of the Savoy Cafe on the seafront, interesting images of the Continental Cafe in Commercial Road and the Swiss Cafe in Edinburgh Road.

Located at the lower end of Broad Street we see Loader's Temperance Dining Rooms. The bill board outside states that the food is 'As nice as mother makes it'.

1. Great cafes from the past

Located at the lower end of Broad Street we see Loader's Temperance Dining Rooms. The bill board outside states that the food is 'As nice as mother makes it'.

The Savoy Cafe at Savoy Buildings in the late 1920's

2. Great cafes from the past

The Savoy Cafe at Savoy Buildings in the late 1920's

The interior of the Savoy Cafe, Southsea.

3. Great cafes from the past

The interior of the Savoy Cafe, Southsea.

Annie Byng (nee Creamer) outside her transport cafe the Guildhall View in the city centre.

4. Great cafes from the past

Annie Byng (nee Creamer) outside her transport cafe the Guildhall View in the city centre.

