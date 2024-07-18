11 great Portsmouth cafes from the past to take you back

In this selection you will see Loaders Cafe on Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, a rare image of the interior of the Savoy Cafe on the seafront, interesting images of the Continental Cafe in Commercial Road and the Swiss Cafe in Edinburgh Road.
1 / 3
In this selection you will see Loaders Cafe on Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, a rare image of the interior of the Savoy Cafe on the seafront, interesting images of the Continental Cafe in Commercial Road and the Swiss Cafe in Edinburgh Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.