11 historic images of HMS Dryad through the years

HMS Dryad was a former stone frigate. It was the home of the Royal Navy' s Maritime Warfare School during the Second World War, until it moved to HMS Collingwood, Fareham in 2004. The site was given to the Ministry of Defence in 2005 and is now occupied by the Defence School of Policing and Guarding.
Captain S.A. Stuart, Director of the Maritime Tactical School escorts Queen Elizabeth and explains 'war games' during her visit to the Monitor room at HMS Dryad on the 20th July 1973. Picture: The News 7964-16
John Eisenhower, son of Dwight, paying a visit to HMS Dryad. The News PP346
HMS Dryad
HMS Dryad map
