Radar Contriol HMS Dryad With Joyce Smith nee Wilkinson wearing the headphones we see wrens plotting in the radar room of HMS Dryad, Fareham. This 1954 radar must have been the 'must have' technology in the navy at that time.
11 historic images of HMS Dryad through the years

During World War II it was moved to Southwick House near Portsmouth.

HMS Dryad was a former stone frigate. It was the home of the Royal Navy' s Maritime Warfare School during the Second World War, until it moved to HMS Collingwood, Fareham in 2004. The site was given to the Ministry of Defence in 2005 and is now occupied by the Defence School of Policing and Guarding.

Captain S.A. Stuart, Director of the Maritime Tactical School escorts Queen Elizabeth and explains 'war games' during her visit to the Monitor room at HMS Dryad on the 20th July 1973. Picture: The News 7964-16

Photo: The News archive

John Eisenhower, son of Dwight, paying a visit to HMS Dryad. The News PP346

Photo: The News archive

HMS Dryad

Photo: The News archive

HMS Dryad map

Photo: The News archive

