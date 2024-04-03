11 incredible Royal Navy images of HMS Victory from the past

In 1778 HMS Victory left Chatham where she was built and started off life as Augustus Keppel’s flagship.
By Steve Deeks
Published 18th Aug 2021, 16:58 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2024, 12:49 BST

Only after Victory returned from the Battle of Cape St Vincent in 1797, did she then become Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar.

In this historic selection of photos you will see images that include Victory moored off Gosport about 1920, some of the first visitors to tour her in 1928 after she was brought back to her original condition, her crew exercising on the upper-deck around 1905 and large crowds around her bows at Navy Days around 1928.

You can see the gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

HMS Victory moored off Gosport about 1920.

1. HMS Victory from the past

HMS Victory moored off Gosport about 1920. Photo: The News archive

Nelson's cabin on HMS Victory circa 1910.Taken in Horatio Nelson's cabin on board HMS Victory. At this time of course the Victory was still moored in Portsmouth Harbour, where tourists used to pay a ferryman to get out to her. As the sailors are wearing sea jerseys under their jackets, it must be wintertime.

2. HMS Victory from the past

Nelson's cabin on HMS Victory circa 1910.Taken in Horatio Nelson's cabin on board HMS Victory. At this time of course the Victory was still moored in Portsmouth Harbour, where tourists used to pay a ferryman to get out to her. As the sailors are wearing sea jerseys under their jackets, it must be wintertime. Photo: The News archive

HMS Victory emerging from the sea mist. A marvellous painting from Neil Marshall with HMS Victory being guided into harbour.

3. HMS Victory from the past

HMS Victory emerging from the sea mist. A marvellous painting from Neil Marshall with HMS Victory being guided into harbour. Photo: The News archive

Exercising on the Victory.Here we see the young crew at exercise on the upper-deck of HMS Victory around 1905. Picture: Robert James postcard collection.

4. HMS Victory from the past

Exercising on the Victory.Here we see the young crew at exercise on the upper-deck of HMS Victory around 1905. Picture: Robert James postcard collection. Photo: The News archive

