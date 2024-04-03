11 incredible Royal Navy images of HMS Victory from the past

Only after Victory returned from the Battle of Cape St Vincent in 1797, did she then become Nelson’s flagship at the Battle of Trafalgar.

In this historic selection of photos you will see images that include Victory moored off Gosport about 1920, some of the first visitors to tour her in 1928 after she was brought back to her original condition, her crew exercising on the upper-deck around 1905 and large crowds around her bows at Navy Days around 1928.