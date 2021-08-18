Pompey Up for the Cup in 11 nostalgic images

In this selection you will see some fantastic, rare shots from the past of players and fans during the F.A cup.
1. Up for the cup 1942
The 1942 Cup Final crowd.
2. Up for the cup 1939
29th April 1939: A Portsmouth soccer supporter in Trafalgar Square, London blows a horn and waves a rattle. She is in London to watch an FA Cup match. (Photo by Stephenson/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
3. Up for the cup 1939
Up for the Cup 1939 tea party
A childrens tea party held in Frogmore Road after Pompey won the F.A. Cup in 1939. Picture: Pamela Larkins
4. Up for the cup 1949
Sent in by Michael Froggatt, nephew of Jack, we see some of the 1948/49 Championship side.
In this shot we see Jack Froggatt arms folded leaning forward with Jimmy Scholar signing autographs behind him.
