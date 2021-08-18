Sent in by Brian Sessions of Bedhampton, here we see a marvellous tinted photo from 1939. It was taken at 33, Madeira Road, Copnor just before the party set off for Wembley for the 1939 cup final. On the left is Stan Davis Brian's uncle. Next to him is George Sessions, Brian's father and third from the left is his grandfather George Sessions. The man far right is a neighbour. The car was a Ford 8 or 10 no doubt the 'latest in motoring' in those days.
Pompey Up for the Cup in 11 nostalgic images

So much passion for the ‘Beautiful Game’.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 2:15 pm

In this selection you will see some fantastic, rare shots from the past of players and fans during the F.A cup.

1. Up for the cup 1942

The 1942 Cup Final crowd.

Photo: The News archive

2. Up for the cup 1939

29th April 1939: A Portsmouth soccer supporter in Trafalgar Square, London blows a horn and waves a rattle. She is in London to watch an FA Cup match. (Photo by Stephenson/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: The News archive

3. Up for the cup 1939

Up for the Cup 1939 tea party A childrens tea party held in Frogmore Road after Pompey won the F.A. Cup in 1939. Picture: Pamela Larkins

Photo: The News archive

4. Up for the cup 1949

Sent in by Michael Froggatt, nephew of Jack, we see some of the 1948/49 Championship side. In this shot we see Jack Froggatt arms folded leaning forward with Jimmy Scholar signing autographs behind him.

Photo: The News archive

