11 incredible things locals may not have known existed in and around Portsmouth
There are many incredible things scattered across the area you might not have come across or realised were there.
From old forts, to tunnels, statues and even time capsules, the area is littered with intriguing things from the past.
Here’s a selection of things you may not have known existed or happened in and around the Portsmouth area.
1. Submarine docks at HMS Dolphin in Gosport
Submarine docks at HMS Dolphin in Gosport. HMS Dolphin was the home of the Submarine Service from 1904 to 1999, and the site of the Royal Navy Submarine School. It is among the treasure troves of photos archivists in Gosport have highlighting the lives of submariners.
2. Servicemen in a submarine escape training tank.
Servicemen in a submarine escape training tank at HMS Dolphin, Fort Blockhouse, Haslar Road, Gosport. This is where all submariners had to learn to escape through 100 feet of water.
The Lancastria was sunken by the Nazis during the Second World War. The tragedy happened two weeks after the Dunkirk evacuation. Thousands of British Army and Royal Air Force men had remained in Brittany until the day France surrendered to advancing German forces. The Cunard liner Lancastria, turned wartime troopship, was with Royal Navy and other vessels sent to St Nazaire to evacuate servicemen. John Peters and his 98 Squadron boarded the liner. It was ready to sail home when Nazi aircraft bombed it.The next day Churchill imposed a D-Notice, to secure 100 years of secrecy. British newspapers and BBC were banned from reporting it. Survivors and rescuers were sworn to silence. Despite all this, the secret was blown wide open in an unexpected way.With the servicemen fleeing France were Belgian and French civilians, and an American journalist. He arrived safely in England and a few weeks later crossed the Atlantic. His report appeared in the New York Sun on July 25. It was wired to British newspapers. Fleet Street editors privately asked government why they were still gagged and MPs demanded answers in parliament.Following this the Portsmouth News published on July 27, 1940: 'Lancastria Hush-Hush. The Minister for Information will be asked why the news of the sinking of the Lancastria and the story of the British troops' heroism on board was not published in this country until after it appeared in the American Press.'
Some of the items in the capsule. Nearly 30 years after it was buried away for a future generation to find, the metal case of historic items was discovered hidden in a block of concrete at Bedenham Primary School. Inside the time capsule, staff discovered trophies, photographs, newspaper clippings, log books, old receipts, merit badges, staff lists, certificates, and sports kits - and even a 1996 copy of the Gosport edition of The News.The items inside the capsule date from years between 1948 and 1996, with objects dated from the 70s and 80s.