11 memories of the Tricorn Centre in Portsmouth

By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Sep 2020, 09:58 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 12:31 BST
The Tricorn Centre was an iconic part of the landscape in Portsmouth for decades but it is now long lost, having been demolished in 2004.

During those years it was home to many popular businesses – from shops to nightspots and more.

We decided to dive into The News archives to see what photos of lost businesses from Portsmouth landmark. Here are the pictures that we found – make sure to look through all of the gallery!

Do you remember shopping here at the Tricorn Centre? This picture is from November 1994.

1. Tricorn Centre

Do you remember shopping here at the Tricorn Centre? This picture is from November 1994.

Do you remember Mr Clive - the suede and leatherwear shop at the Tricorn Centre?

2. Mr Clive

Do you remember Mr Clive - the suede and leatherwear shop at the Tricorn Centre?

Granny's was a popular nightspot at the Tricorn Centre - do you remember it? Picture: Flora Fricker

3. Granny's

Granny's was a popular nightspot at the Tricorn Centre - do you remember it? Picture: Flora Fricker

Did you ever pay a visit to the Hair of London salon at the Tricorn? Here is a picture of it from 1990.

4. Hair of London

Did you ever pay a visit to the Hair of London salon at the Tricorn? Here is a picture of it from 1990.

