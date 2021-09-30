These images will transport you back in time. It’s so interesting to see how life was over 100 years ago and to see what still survives to this day. You will see images such as ships of the German fleet visiting Southsea in 1884, a trio of musicians and a Punch and Judy show entertaining people on the beach in 1895, horses on Southsea Common in the 1890s and the Southsea street market traders of 1892.
11 rare old images of Southsea
By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Sep 2021, 12:07 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 17:36 BST
Here you will see some exceptionally old images of life on the Southsea shoreline.
