Some of the included in this selection are workers from Gale's Brewery back in 1910 and The Good Intent pub and tea rooms before it was demolished after 185 years of service. You will also see a very old image of crowds gathering at the Horndean War Memorial undated and Keydell House, which was set in 45 acres on the edge of Horndean. It became Keydell Nurseries, but they moved to a bigger site in 1979. A couple of notable owners of the house include the Victorian actor Edmund Kean and Sir Drury Curzon Drury-Lowe, a full general in the British Army.
1. Horndean memories
London Road, Horndean looking south-east before the sharp bend which took the London Road south to Portsmouth. Picture: Barry Cox postcard collection. Photo: The News archive
2. Horndean memories
Workers from Gale's Brewery, Horndean, in 1910 Photo: The News archive
3. Horndean memories
Villagers marching down Five Heads Road, Horndean, over 100 years ago. Photo: The News archive
4. Horndean memories
The now demolished, The Good Intent at Horndean. The Good Intent pub and tea rooms at Horndean. It was demolished after 185 years of service. Photo: The News archive
